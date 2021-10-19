Advertisement

Roger Stone endorses Ammon Bundy for governor

Longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone pauses while speaking to members of the media after...
Longtime Donald Trump associate Roger Stone pauses while speaking to members of the media after testifying before the House Intelligence Committee in Sept. 2017.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik (custom credit) | AP)
By Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:17 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone is publicly endorsing Ammon Bundy for Governor of Idaho.

In a video shared on Bundy’s Youtube page, the longtime Republican strategist and former adviser to former President Donald Trump says Bundy is not a radical but rather a “constitution-loving conservative, a family man and a Christian.”

In 2020, Stone was sentenced to over three years in prison for making false statements, obstruction, and witness tampering related to Trump’s 2016 campaign. He did not serve that time behind bars, however, after his sentence was commuted.

Early voting opens in Twin Falls County
