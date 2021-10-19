Roger Stone endorses Ammon Bundy for governor

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone is publicly endorsing Ammon Bundy for Governor of Idaho.

In a video shared on Bundy’s Youtube page, the longtime Republican strategist and former adviser to former President Donald Trump says Bundy is not a radical but rather a “constitution-loving conservative, a family man and a Christian.”

In 2020, Stone was sentenced to over three years in prison for making false statements, obstruction, and witness tampering related to Trump’s 2016 campaign. He did not serve that time behind bars, however, after his sentence was commuted.

