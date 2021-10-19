Shell oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Shell oil announced plans to build a renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho. There may also be more coming online in the very near future.

They will be constructing a new renewable natural gas facility at Bettencourt Dairies in Wendell. Cow manure will be injected into the facility and create a renewable natural gas that will be shipped by pipeline from Idaho to California.

Rick Naerebout, chair of Idaho Dairymen’s Association says over the last couple of years, there has been a lot of interest in the development of renewable gas facilities in Idaho coming from California companies.

The Gem State is the third-largest dairy-producing state in the country.

“You need size to make this technology work, you just can’t put this technology on a 200 cow dairy, you have to have size to make this technology work and be efficient enough to be sustainable,” said Naerebout.

Naerebout says he is already hearing a number of other conversations happening around the state for additional facilities like this.

