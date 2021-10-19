Twin Falls residents get a chance to meet candidates for Twin Falls City Council

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls residents will get the opportunity to meet some of the candidates running for the city council this week.

There are three open seats on the city council. Two of them are guaranteed to be filled by someone new, as Mayor Suzanne Hawkins and Councilman Greg Lanting are not running for re-election. Councilman Chris Reid is running unopposed.

Twin Falls has a council-manager style government, and this year’s election will determine who the council elects to be the next Mayor. The event Tuesday night featured the four candidates running for seat 5, and Thursday’s forum will have the five candidates running for seat 1.

The Meet the Candidates forum is being organized by the Pastors’ Round Table, and the event is being held at Eastside Baptist Church in Twin Falls at 7 pm. The candidates will have three questions that they will have to answer that were prepared by the moderator, and afterward audience members will have an opportunity to write down questions that they would like the candidates to answer. Pastor Paul Thompson, one of the organizers of the forum, said it seems like more people than normal are running for City Council.

“I think it certainly indicates there is a rise in public interest in how our cities function and how our government functions,” Thompson said. “The closest government to us is the most important and I can’t think of a closer government to us than our city council.”

Sample Ballot of candidates running for city council (SK)

