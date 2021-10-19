Twin Falls residents get a chance to meet candidates

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls residents were given the opportunity to meet some of the candidates running for the city council.

There are three open seats on the city council. Two of them are guaranteed to be filled by someone new, as Mayor Suzanne Hawkins and Councilman Greg Lanting are not running for re-election. Councilmen Chris Reid is running unopposed.

Twin Falls has a council-manager style government, and this year’s election will determine who the council chooses to be the next Mayor. The event featured the four candidates running for seat 5, and Thursday’s event will have the five candidates running for seat 1.

Pastor Paul Thompson says its seem like more people than normal are running for City Council.

“I think it certainly indicates there is a rise in public interest in how our city’s function and how our government functions,” he said. “The closest government to us is the most important and I can’t think of a closer government to us than our city council.”

