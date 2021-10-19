Advertisement

Twin Falls residents get a chance to meet candidates

There are three open seats on the city council
Elections to determine who will take seats 1 and 5 will take place on Nov. 2. (Source: KMVT).
Elections to determine who will take seats 1 and 5 will take place on Nov. 2. (Source: KMVT).(KMVT)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:55 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls residents were given the opportunity to meet some of the candidates running for the city council.

There are three open seats on the city council. Two of them are guaranteed to be filled by someone new, as Mayor Suzanne Hawkins and Councilman Greg Lanting are not running for re-election. Councilmen Chris Reid is running unopposed.

Twin Falls has a council-manager style government, and this year’s election will determine who the council chooses to be the next Mayor. The event featured the four candidates running for seat 5, and Thursday’s event will have the five candidates running for seat 1.

Pastor Paul Thompson says its seem like more people than normal are running for City Council.

“I think it certainly indicates there is a rise in public interest in how our city’s function and how our government functions,” he said. “The closest government to us is the most important and I can’t think of a closer government to us than our city council.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Christmas Light Show 2016<br />Courtesy: Paul Brady, Rock Creek General Store Manager
Rock Creek light show canceled for this holiday season
Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

This March 8, 2018, photo, shows the Shell Norco oil refinery along the Mississippi River in...
Shell oil plans new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho
Exterior image of the Chobani plant in Twin Falls (KMVT)
Chobani announces donation to Magic Valley organizations
The radiology department at CSI accepts just 12 people into its program a year
CSI radiology program hosting an open house
Hospitalizations are declining.
COVID-19 cases decline in Idaho, but Idaho isn’t out of the woods yet