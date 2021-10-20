Anti-bullying organizations urge bullying discussions during bullying awareness month

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — October is National Bullying Awareness Month, and this year anti-bullying organizations are asking families to take time to talk with their children about the ways their actions and words affect others.

These conversations about bullying are ever-changing in the modern era as a digital existence is more common for younger and younger children. According to research into cyberbullying data from 2019, 37% of teenagers are bullied online and experts worry that number may have increased during the pandemic.

Now, anti-bullying advocates are calling on parents to help children understand these risks.

“Social media companies, with their own research, show how damaging it can be to our young ones especially,” said Robert Hendriks III with JW.Org. “So parents need to balance those. If they choose to allow their child to have social media, they need to take this powerful tool and teach them to drive it.”

Hendriks added that with proper training, children can learn to use social media to their benefit. But without those skills, it can be a dangerous place for growing minds.

