Advertisement

Arbitrator: Official wrongly fired in Flint water scandal

It’s a victory for Liane Shekter Smith, who served as head of the state’s drinking water office...
It’s a victory for Liane Shekter Smith, who served as head of the state’s drinking water office when Flint’s water system was contaminated with lead. She was demoted and then fired in 2016. Shekter Smith was dismissed while engineers in her department — the “boots on the ground” in Flint — were suspended with pay before ultimately returning to work, the arbitrator said.(Source: Gray News)
By ED WHITE
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:15 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The only Michigan official fired in the Flint water disaster likely was a “public scapegoat” who lost her job because of politics, an arbitrator said in ordering $191,880 in back pay and other compensation.

It’s a victory for Liane Shekter Smith, who served as head of the state’s drinking water office when Flint’s water system was contaminated with lead. She was demoted and then fired in 2016.

Shekter Smith was dismissed while engineers in her department — the “boots on the ground” in Flint — were suspended with pay before ultimately returning to work, the arbitrator said in a 22-page report obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press.

Sheldon Stark said the state had failed to show by a preponderance of evidence that there was just cause to fire Shekter Smith, who had an unblemished record in government.

The arbitrator noted that Keith Creagh, director of the Department of Environmental Quality, fired Shekter Smith without even speaking to her or waiting for a state police investigation that exonerated her.

“No one ever asked (Shekter Smith) for her story,” Stark said.

“Politics and the need for a public scapegoat helps explain why Shekter Smith might have been terminated when so many others who were directly involved and actually did make” decisions in Flint were not, Stark said.

He ordered $166,053 in back pay and $25,827 in retirement compensation. The state agency, which now is known as the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, declined to comment but said an appeal was being considered.

In 2014-15, Flint’s water was drawn from the Flint River, a money-saving decision that was made by state-appointed managers who were running the poor city. The highly corrosive water wasn’t properly treated before it flowed through aging pipes to roughly 100,000 residents, causing lead to leach from old pipes. The catastrophe in the majority-Black city has been described as environmental racism.

In 2016, a task force appointed by then-Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, said the environmental agency misapplied lead-and-copper rules in Flint and “caused this crisis to happen.”

After her dismissal, Shekter Smith was charged with misconduct in office and neglect of duty, and put on notice that an involuntary manslaughter charge would be pursued because bacteria in the water were linked to a fatal outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease.

But charges were dropped in 2019 in exchange for a no-contest plea to an obscure misdemeanor that didn’t result in any jail time. The case was erased after a year, under a deal with special prosecutor Todd Flood.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Christmas Light Show 2016<br />Courtesy: Paul Brady, Rock Creek General Store Manager
Rock Creek light show canceled for this holiday season
Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile
The Sheriff's office believes 14-year-old Julianna Lynn England may be headed to Boise
Twin Falls Sherriff looking for missing girl

Latest News

A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting in Wisconsin that killed 3 was domestic-related
Summer Knight Tatum's baby, Everett, was born early Monday morning but did not survive.
Police: Newborn dies after pregnant mother shot, killed by husband in Alabama
Operations “Return of the School Year” and “NO Saints and Sinners 2021” ran in the New Orleans...
8 missing endangered children recovered, 18 sex offenders arrested in recent U.S. Marshals operations
Swiss firm Climeworks and Icelandic company Carbfix created and operate the Orca plant, known...
Facility developed to suck carbon dioxide from atmosphere