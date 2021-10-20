Behind the Business: Circle 5 Feeds

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —U.S. 30 is home to many businesses across the U.S. and right here in Buhl, one of those businesses’ biggest mantras is quality first.

“Most feed companies, when they add something to a feed, it’s synthetic so it’s not an optimal feed,” said Mickey Young the owner of Silver Lining, a partner company.

“And so they wanted to do something here that surpassed that, that went back and kept everything in the natural state.”

Avoiding the cheap route and shopping around for quality ingredients is what they do at Circle 5, according to the company’s owner. And that’s the biggest thing that makes them unique.

“Most pellet companies have cleanup for their pellets, or there’s a lot of dust in their pellets,” said Circle 5 Feeds owner Josi Young. “So our idea is to go hand source the high-quality hay and go straight into the meal with it.”

And customers have been very pleased with the results. “The consistency of the feed, the quality, and the service that we get when we come in and buy feed,” said Circle 5 Feeds customer Dan Wald.

Employee Sydney Anderson says it’s important to know that the products they offer aren’t just for horses.

“We have a line of our equine products, we have canine products, and also human products,” said Anderson. “And they’re all a combination of about 8 to 11 herbs that are all kind of catalysts. They work together to increase the performance of each of the herbs.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.