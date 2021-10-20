Advertisement

Chad Daybell murder trial to be held in Ada County

According to Idaho court documents, Daybell’s case has officially been transferred to Ada County
Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are seen in police mugshot photos.
By CBS2 News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:28 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This story comes from our sister station in Boise KBOI. Earlier this month, a judge in Fremont County suggested the high-profile murder trial of Chad Daybell be held in Ada County.

It’s now become official.

According to Idaho court documents, Daybell’s case has officially been transferred to Ada County after the Idaho Supreme Court OK’d the transfer. Daybell’s attorney had previously requested a change of venue -- arguing that finding an impartial jury would be extremely difficult.

“The amount of attention has been overwhelming,” his attorney said.

District Judge Steven W. Boyce will remain the assigned judge to the case.

Daybell has been charged with murder for the deaths of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, and his former wife, Tammy Daybell. Lori Vallow Daybell’s case remains on hold. Judge Boyce committed her to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare back in June. A trial date for Daybell has not been scheduled.

