Lighthouse Christian stays in contention at 1A DI volleyball tournament; local scores

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:18 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — No. 3 Lighthouse had no problem getting past No. 5 Raft River (25-19, 25-11, 26-24) in the District IV 1A DI volleyball tournament.

Other scores:

No. 1 Murtaugh 3, No. 2 Oakley 0: (25-16, 25-20, 27-25)

No. 3 Lighthouse 3, No. 4 Shoshone 0

No. 4 Shoshone 3, No. 6 Glenns Ferry 0

Thursday’s schedule:

Oakley vs. Lighthouse Christian at 6 p.m.

Winner vs. Murtaugh at 7:30 p.m.

1A DII

No. 3 Dietrich 3, No. 4 Hagerman 2

No. 2 Richfield 3, No. 1 Sun Valley Community School 1

No. 5 Carey 3, No. 7 Hansen 1 (District Championship)

Thursday’s Schedule:

Dietrich vs. Richfield at Shoshone: 6 p.m.

Winner vs. Hansen at Shoshone: 7:30 p.m.

2A

No. 3 Valley 3, No. 2 Wendell 1

No. 1 Declo 3, No. 3 Valley 0

Wednesday’s Schedule:

Valley vs. Wendell at Declo: 5:30 p.m.

Winner vs. Declo: 7 p.m. (District Championship)

3A

No. 1 Kimberly 3, No. 2 Filer 0: (25-20, 25-23, 27-25). Sydney Kelsey and Kelsy Stanger had 8 kills, while Eliza Anderson had 7 kills. Mallory Kelsey had 3 blocked stuffs. Kadrian Klinger had 24 assists and Demi Vega added 12 assists. Sydney Kelsey had 14 digs and Jessie Perron had 12 digs.

No. 3 Gooding 3, No. 4 Buhl 0: (25-19, 25-15, 25-13) The Indians were eliminated from postseason contention.

No. 2 Filer 3, No. 3 Gooding 2: (19-25, 25-20, 25-22, 13-25, 15-8). The Senators were eliminated from postseason contention.

Wednesday’s Schedule:

Filer vs. Kimberly: 6 p.m. (District Championship)

4A

No. 4 Canyon Ridge 3, No. 5 Minico 0: The Spartans were eliminated from postseason contention.

Thursday’s Schedule:

No. 4 Canyon Ridge vs. No. 3 Burley at Wood River: 6 p.m.

No. 2 Twin Falls at No. 1 Wood River: 4:30 p.m. (District Championship)

