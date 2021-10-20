More than 50,000 Idahoans expected to take part in the Great Idaho ShakeOut

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Great Idaho ShakeOut earthquake drill will take place on Oct. 21. This year, more than 50,000 Idahoans are expected to participate from across the state.

The State of Idaho wants to remind people that this is a great opportunity for people from all across Idaho to practice safety during big earthquakes. The drill will take place at 10:21 a.m. Those who register to take part are advised to drop, cover, and hold on as if there were a major earthquake happening.

Idaho has been hit by several earthquakes that have occurred in the last year-plus, the most notable one being a 6.5 quake in March of 2020.

