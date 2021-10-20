Officials say it is safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot simultaneously

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When the COVID-19 vaccines were first released in the U.S., health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended waiting 14 days between the shots and other immunizations as a precaution.

The CDC and other health officials have now revised their guidance and say you can get them at the same time.

They are now looking at past experiences showing the vaccines work and any side effects are similar regardless of the shots being given at the same time or separately.

While this is a change in guidance by the CDC, Brianna Bodily with the South Central Health District says these changes are not unusual.

“I wish people could see that when the CDC comes out with new guidance, it’s not them changing their mind, it’s because we’ve gotten to a point where evidence suggests that this is the best route,” said Bodily. “That is a lot of research, that is a lot of revision, that’s a lot of reviews, that is a lot of very very intelligent people looking over what is absolutely the best route for us to take.”

She added this type of guidance as the CDC does recommend multiple vaccines at the same time for children’s immunizations.

