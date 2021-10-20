Advertisement

Officials say it is safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot simultaneously

“I wish people could see that when the CDC comes out with new guidance, it’s not them changing their mind.”
Health experts are saying it is safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot at the same...
Health experts are saying it is safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot at the same time(WRDW)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:22 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When the COVID-19 vaccines were first released in the U.S., health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended waiting 14 days between the shots and other immunizations as a precaution.

The CDC and other health officials have now revised their guidance and say you can get them at the same time.

They are now looking at past experiences showing the vaccines work and any side effects are similar regardless of the shots being given at the same time or separately.

While this is a change in guidance by the CDC, Brianna Bodily with the South Central Health District says these changes are not unusual.

“I wish people could see that when the CDC comes out with new guidance, it’s not them changing their mind, it’s because we’ve gotten to a point where evidence suggests that this is the best route,” said Bodily. “That is a lot of research, that is a lot of revision, that’s a lot of reviews, that is a lot of very very intelligent people looking over what is absolutely the best route for us to take.”

She added this type of guidance as the CDC does recommend multiple vaccines at the same time for children’s immunizations.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Christmas Light Show 2016<br />Courtesy: Paul Brady, Rock Creek General Store Manager
Rock Creek light show canceled for this holiday season
Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile
The Sheriff's office believes 14-year-old Julianna Lynn England may be headed to Boise
Twin Falls Sherriff looking for missing girl

Latest News

Hospitalizations are declining.
COVID-19 cases decline in Idaho, but Idaho isn’t out of the woods yet
Studies show red states are recovering economically faster than blue states
Data shows red states leading in economic recovery
Healthcare workers speak to their experience working in a hospital.
As COVID-19 continues, healthcare workers continue to feel the stress
Magic Valley paramedics awarded Mission Lifeline Plus award
Magic Valley paramedics awarded Mission Lifeline Plus award