Some changes spurred on by the COVID-19 pandemic may be here to stay

Some changes spurred on by COVID-19 pandemic may be here to stay(KFYR)
By Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:31 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed aspects of healthcare and society. Officials say some of these adjustments may be here to stay.

One healthcare change that is more popular since the start of the pandemic is telehealth. This service allows patients to consult with a doctor without making an in-person office visit. Typically, these appointments are done online via a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Idaho State Epidemiologist Christine Hahn M.D. said during the Department of Health and Welfare’s weekly COVID-19 media briefing that she believes telehealth will be an option for patients going forward.

“It’s been generally considered very successful and certainly is a really great thing for people living in more remote communities where maybe they used to have to drive quite a ways to get healthcare and in some cases now can do that remotely,” Hahn said.

Hahn added she thinks the culture surrounding masks may have changed. As a result, she said it’s possible people may be more open to wearing them while traveling or while in crowded areas during times of increased illness like flu season.

