Supply chain issues hit local restaurants

Anchor Bistro is one Twin Falls restaurant having to make adjustments to the supply chain issues plaguing the rest of the nation(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since the beginning of the pandemic supply chain interruptions have become commonplace, as anything from sanitizer to chicken having issues staying in stock.

Restaurants have been far from immune to the challenges presented by the pandemic and supply change shortages have forced restaurants to be flexible in many ways.

KMVT spoke with two Twin Falls restaurants about how they have managed to keep consistent menus and prices while their supply and costs have fluctuated. Both Anchor Bistro and Jakers Bar and Grill tell us they have made one price adjustment each just to keep the doors open.

Both, however, hold out hope that things will return to normal sooner rather than later. Until then, they say they are keeping the wait-and-see approach.

“We’ve only adjusted our menu prices once, we’re trying not to adjust them,” said Jasman Smith, general manager of Jakers. “As is, they are kind of already pricey so we’re trying to kind of wait it out a little bit and see where to go from there.”

Smith says her customers have noticed the price changes and are understanding the need for the change. She just hopes that customers remain patient until things get back to normal.

