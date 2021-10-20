Twin Falls City Council candidates make their case to voters

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Candidates for Twin Falls City Council have their signs posted around town, and this week voters will have an opportunity to see their faces and hear their voices. A Meet the Candidate’s forum is being organized by the Pastors’ Round Table at Eastside Baptist Church in Twin Falls, and the election this year is a little more important than elections in the past.

Election Day is November 2nd, and three seats on the Twin Falls city council are open, and two of them are guaranteed to be filled by newcomers, as councilman Greg Lanting and Mayor Suzanne Hawkins are not running for re-election. Councilman Chris Reid is running unopposed. Twin Falls has a council-manager style government, and the people the voters choose to fill those open seats will have a big impact on who the council elects to be the next Mayor.

There are four candidates running for Seat 5, and five candidates running for Seat 1. Pastor Paul Thompson, one of the organizers of the forum, said it seems like more people than normal are running for City Council.

“I think it certainly indicates there is a rise in public interest in how our cities function and how our government functions,” Thompson said. “The closest government to us is the most important and I can’t think of a closer government to us than our city council.”

On Tuesday night three of the four candidates running for Seat 5 attended the forum at Eastside Baptist Church. Spencer Cutler was the one absent candidate.

At the event, candidates were asked a series of questions by the moderator. The first one asked candidates if they would support making Twin Falls a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn”. Schoolteacher Hannah Cameron and tradesmen Mike Allred both said they are pro-life. However, Allred said he does respect the life and dignity of the mother when it comes to medical complications associated with giving birth and women who are in abusive relationships. Small business owner Liyah Babayan said the question is a complicated one to answer.

“You have to go further than just city council. I mean this is a free market, and we have corporations right here in our community that has a pill that terminates pregnancies,” Babayan said.

Another question had to do with COVID, specifically relating to restrictions to church gatherings, and mask and vaccine mandates. Babayan showed some support for public health restrictions, which came with some boos and jeers from audience members. However, Allred and Cameron’s responses went in the opposite direction

“Ultimately it is a personal choice and it comes down to what people think is best for themselves and their family,” Cameron said.

Allred added, “Let’s be a community again, and not let the government take away our rights and freedoms to gather as a community.”

Audience members also had an opportunity to ask candidates questions. Mayor Hawkins who was in attendance liked some of the questions that were asked.

“Probably some of the questions that have to do with water and budgeting because those are some of the bigger items a city council has to deal with,” said Hawkins. “Some of the other questions, it’s good to know personalities buts it’s not in the job scope of what a city councilmen would be facing.”

At the conclusion of the event, candidates gave closing remarks on why they are running. All of them showed dedication and love for public service, as well as, helping the community, but Allred’s speech seemed to resonate deeply with audience members.

“My goal as a person is to help as many people as I can. When you came from being a miserable person to finding happiness the last thing you want to do is take that happiness away from another person,” Allred said.

Before leaving Mayor Hawkins had some advice for the candidates.

“It’s really important to be true to yourself,” Hawkins said. “Everybody will give you advice on what you should do and what you should say, but if it’s not coming from your heart and who you are, it shows in the community.”

There is another event scheduled for seat one candidates on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Church for Seat 1 candidates.

