Twin Falls City Council hopefuls make their case to residents

Seat five candidates Liyah Babayan, Hanna Cameron, and Mike Allred attended a forum at Eastside Baptist Church Tuesday
City council seat elections will take place Nov. 2
By Steve Kirch
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:27 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Election day is coming up on Nov. 2, and some candidates are making their case to voters on why they should be elected to the Twin Falls City Council.

Three seats on the Twin Falls City Council are open. Two of them are guaranteed to be filled by newcomers, as councilman Greg Lanting and Mayor Suzanne Hawkins are not running for re-election.

Seat five candidates Liyah Babayan, Hanna Cameron, and Mike Allred attended a forum at Eastside Baptist Church Tuesday. At the event, candidates were asked a series of questions about abortion, COVID-19, and public decency.

Allred and Cameron were more conservative in their answers than Babayan, who had mixed views on some of the questions. Mayor Hawkins was in attendance and had some advice for the candidates as they move forward to election day.

“It’s really important to be true to yourself,” she said. “Everybody will give you advice on what you should do and what you should say, but if it’s not coming from your heart and who you are, it shows in the community.”

Spencer Cutler, who is also running for seat five, did not attend the forum. There is another event scheduled for seat one candidates on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Church.

