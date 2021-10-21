CSI Rodeo wraps up successful fall season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho Rodeo team just wrapped up its fall campaign, with the men sitting in first place and the women in third.

Despite a roster filled with 18 freshmen, the newcomers have been able to adapt quickly and contribute. The men are ahead of second place Utah Valley by almost 400 points in the Rocky Mountain Region standings.

While the CSI women are only 110 points behind in-state rival, Idaho State University. The men won the Utah State rodeo to close out the fall season and the women finished second.

Since their next rodeo isn’t slated until March 4, this marks the last week of practice. Many of these athletes will spend the break competing at various rodeos around the region on their own accord and really focusing on academics.

Their effort in and out of the arena is what makes CSI successful.

“They have good recruiting here and we have a good practice that we put on every week and we’re pretty serious about it and we like to win here at CSI,” Brek Sanderson, a sophomore on the team is competing in steer wrestling, team roping and bull riding.

We got a lot of girls on the team that put a lot of time in what they do. I think they’re pretty driven and I know a few of us, we really care about what we do,” sophomore Shelby Higgins, will be competing in breakaway roping, goat tying, team roping and barrel racing.

“We like to joke around, we’re all pretty good friends, we help each other when we need it and we see each other’s struggles and it’s just run to be around this team,” freshman Wes Shaw explained. The Dietrich High School graduate competes in bareback riding, team roping, tie down roping and steer wrestling.

“The recruiting never stops, we’ve had lots of meetings for next year, lots of emails and phone calls,” head coach Steve Birnie. “I got a email from a mother in Ohio and Kelly got an email from a gal in New York, New York State.”

As a team, the cowboys and cowgirls now gear up for their Cowboy Olympics, followed by a camp and the Boxing Smoker in January.

