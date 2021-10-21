Farmers and ranchers may get more time to replace livestock

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Farmers and ranchers who were forced to sell their livestock due to the drought may get extra time to replace the livestock and defer Idaho tax on any gains from the forced sales.

The deferral is based on the following guidelines set by the IRS:

The farmer or rancher must be in an applicable region. An applicable region is a county designated as eligible for federal assistance, as well as counties contiguous to that county.

The county included in the applicable region must be listed as suffering exceptional, extreme, or severe drought conditions by the National Drought Mitigation Center(more information can be found here .) For Idaho, this includes the counties of Ada, Adams, Bannock, Bear Lake, Benewah, Bingham, Blaine, Boise, Bonner, Bonneville, Boundary, Butte, Camas, Canyon, Caribou, Cassia, Clark, Clearwater, Custer, Elmore, Franklin, Fremont, Gem, Gooding, Idaho, Jefferson, Jerome, Kootenai, Latah, Lemhi, Lewis, Lincoln, Minidoka, Nez Perce, Oneida, Owyhee, Payette, Power, Shoshone, Teton, Twin Falls, Valley, and Washington. Find the complete list of applicable regions in Notice 2021-55 ( https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-drop/n-21-55.pdf ) on IRS.gov

The relief applies to farmers affected by drought that happened between Sept. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021.

This relief generally applies to capital gains realized by eligible farmers and ranchers on sales of livestock held for draft, dairy, or breeding purposes. Sales of other livestock, such as those raised for slaughter or held for sporting purposes, or poultry aren’t eligible.

