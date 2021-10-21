Friedman Memorial Airport to close during spring renovations

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey will be closed for roughly a month this spring.

From April 18th through May 17th, the airport will be closed while a major runway, taxiway and apron rehabilitation project takes place. The $8.6 million project — set to be completed in four phases — is fully funded by the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to Airport Director Chris Pomeroy, the runway needs replacing due to wear and tear, as it will have been in place for 15 years when this project is set to begin.

“We need to do what is called a Mill and Inlay of the runway,” said Pomeroy. “There will be some additional work that goes along with that, but the scale and scope of the project is such that we will be required to shut down the entire time, and obviously being a one runway configuration here, there are no other options.”

Pomeroy added frequent updates on the project will be provided on the airport’s website, and there are plans for public outreach meetings to be held in the future.

Temporary runway closure beginning in April 2022

