I-86 open again after trailer fire
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:01 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAFT RIVER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All lanes of travel are now open on I-86 near Raft River after a trailer hauling hay catches fire.
Fire crews worked through Wednesday night to extinguish the blaze. Travel on I-86 near Raft River was restricted throughout the night after a triple trailer hauling hay caught fire.
There were no reported injuries reported at this time, but the trailer is a total loss. All lanes were opened earlier Thursday morning.
