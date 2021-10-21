Advertisement

I-86 open again after trailer fire

The fire temporarily shut down part of I-86
The fire temporarily shut down part of I-86(Idaho State Police)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:01 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAFT RIVER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All lanes of travel are now open on I-86 near Raft River after a trailer hauling hay catches fire.

Fire crews worked through Wednesday night to extinguish the blaze. Travel on I-86 near Raft River was restricted throughout the night after a triple trailer hauling hay caught fire.

There were no reported injuries reported at this time, but the trailer is a total loss. All lanes were opened earlier Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Christmas Light Show 2016<br />Courtesy: Paul Brady, Rock Creek General Store Manager
Rock Creek light show canceled for this holiday season
Shell Oil's Junction City, Oregon, renewable natural gas facility, which just achieved first...
Shell Oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho
The Sheriff's office believes 14-year-old Julianna Lynn England may be headed to Boise
Twin Falls Sherriff looking for missing girl
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

A gavel.
North Idaho man banned from operating a business in Idaho
Idaho’s high death rate is not indicative of the present COVID-19 situation
Idaho’s high death rate is not indicative of the present COVID-19 situation
The county included in the applicable region must be listed as suffering exceptional, extreme,...
Farmers and ranchers may get more time to replace livestock
The Idaho Department of Lands still encourages people to complete a burn permit online
IDL fire burn permits not required after Oct. 20