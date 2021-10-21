I-86 open again after trailer fire

RAFT RIVER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — All lanes of travel are now open on I-86 near Raft River after a trailer hauling hay catches fire.

Fire crews worked through Wednesday night to extinguish the blaze. Travel on I-86 near Raft River was restricted throughout the night after a triple trailer hauling hay caught fire.

There were no reported injuries reported at this time, but the trailer is a total loss. All lanes were opened earlier Thursday morning.

