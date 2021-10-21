Advertisement

Idaho driver survives after 75 to 100 foot fall

The driver walked away with minimal injuries
The driver walked away with minimal injuries(KBOI)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:46 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After driving a car off the road and falling 75 to 100 feet, an Idaho driver walked away with minimal injuries.

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash in which the driver drove off the roadway while traveling up the Murtaugh grade on the Twin Falls County side.

The car sustained serious damage. The vehicle fell approximately 75 to 100 feet before hitting the bottom. Meanwhile, the driver walked away with minimal injuries.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Christmas Light Show 2016<br />Courtesy: Paul Brady, Rock Creek General Store Manager
Rock Creek light show canceled for this holiday season
Shell Oil's Junction City, Oregon, renewable natural gas facility, which just achieved first...
Shell Oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho
The Sheriff's office believes 14-year-old Julianna Lynn England may be headed to Boise
Twin Falls Sherriff looking for missing girl
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

Worker shortages have led to staffing concerns at some Magic Valley long term care facilities
Shortage of staff limiting local long term care facilities
St. Luke’s conducting virtual urgent care during most recent COVID-19 surge
St. Luke’s conducting virtual urgent care during most recent COVID-19 surge
For Joey Wallace and his team, the challenges of maintaining all that farmland are nothing...
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Driscoll Brothers
Labor shortages persist in the Gem State despite the state's low unemployment rate
Idaho struggles with labor shortage despite low unemployment