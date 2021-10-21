Idaho driver survives after 75 to 100 foot fall

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After driving a car off the road and falling 75 to 100 feet, an Idaho driver walked away with minimal injuries.

The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash in which the driver drove off the roadway while traveling up the Murtaugh grade on the Twin Falls County side.

The car sustained serious damage. The vehicle fell approximately 75 to 100 feet before hitting the bottom. Meanwhile, the driver walked away with minimal injuries.

