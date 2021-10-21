Idaho Power releases thousands of trout for fall fishing

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho power released more than 70,000 pan-sized trout at four popular fishing sites along the Snake River. They say another 8,000 trout will be placed above American Falls Reservoir in early November.

The more than 70,000 fish were divided along three locations; 15,000 to the Bell Rapids sportsman’s access area, 4,000 to Centennial Park, and 52,250 to the C.J. Strike Reservoir south of Mountain Home split between the Jacks Creek and Cottonwood access areas.

Some of the fish released at Centennial Park and at Bell Rapids will have jaw tags. People who catch them can have their names entered into an annual drawing to win $1,000.

Idaho Power also says the fish released were raised in the Hagerman Valley and average around 12-inches long.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.