Idaho State Board of Education votes to make some student fees optional

Idaho State University
Idaho State University(NONE)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:43 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Board of Education voted on Thursday to make some student fees optional at Idaho’s four-year education colleges.

The plan creates these fee categories; student enrollment, engagement and success, institutional operations, services and support, student health and wellness and student government.

Their new fees plan creates an opt-out option for fees supporting student activities, clubs and organizations, which will be a subset of the Student Government. Students who decide to opt-out of subsidizing activities, clubs and organizations will receive a refund effective in the fall of 2022.

A report on the fees eligible for opt-out will be submitted in December.

