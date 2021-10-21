Advertisement

Idaho struggles with labor shortage despite low unemployment

According to a study by CareerCloud, Idaho has an unemployment rate among the lowest in the nation at just 3%
Labor shortages persist in the Gem State despite the state's low unemployment rate
Labor shortages persist in the Gem State despite the state's low unemployment rate(SK)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:46 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The United States continues to struggle to recover from the labor shortages created by the pandemic. As KMVT previously reported, Idaho is not immune to the challenges.

According to a study by CareerCloud, Idaho has an unemployment rate among the lowest in the nation at just 3%.

The study also shows that there is room for improvement, saying there are 1.29 jobs available for each unemployed Idahoan.

With the number of jobs available, KMVT asked how it is that there still people unemployed. According to those who worked on the study, it could be a combination of reasons.

“A few have suggested that it was due to the unemployment benefits that were in place, while others blame fallout from the pandemic,” said Macy Sarbacker with CareerCloud. “We also have to keep in mind there could be childcare, skill gaps, and other causes also playing a role as well. There’s a wide variety of things and the picture is very different from state to state.”

The state also showed that Idaho’s employment rate fluctuated very little during the pandemic, showing unemployment in the state never reaching even 6%.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Christmas Light Show 2016<br />Courtesy: Paul Brady, Rock Creek General Store Manager
Rock Creek light show canceled for this holiday season
Shell Oil's Junction City, Oregon, renewable natural gas facility, which just achieved first...
Shell Oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho
The Sheriff's office believes 14-year-old Julianna Lynn England may be headed to Boise
Twin Falls Sherriff looking for missing girl
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

Worker shortages have led to staffing concerns at some Magic Valley long term care facilities
Shortage of staff limiting local long term care facilities
St. Luke’s conducting virtual urgent care during most recent COVID-19 surge
St. Luke’s conducting virtual urgent care during most recent COVID-19 surge
For Joey Wallace and his team, the challenges of maintaining all that farmland are nothing...
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Driscoll Brothers
The driver walked away with minimal injuries
Idaho driver survives after 75 to 100 foot fall