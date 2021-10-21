IDL fire burn permits not required after Oct. 20

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Lands announced today that state burn permits from them are no longer required for burning activities outside of city limits beginning Oct. 21.

While state permits will not be required after Oct. 20, the Idaho Department of Lands says local fire departments, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, or tribal authorities should be contacted before burning to determine if other permits are required or if local restrictions are in place.

“Obtaining a free burn permit outside of the closed fire season helps local authorities quickly identify whether reports of smoke are due to intentional debris burning or unintentional late-season wildfires,” said Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller. “IDL’s free online burn permit application also helps citizens identify local restrictions that may still be in effect.”

The Idaho Department of Lands still encourages people to complete a burn permit online as it helps fire managers know where burning activities are occurring.

