Advertisement

Jerome Police ask for public’s help in finding missing teen

Mathew Booth was last seen Oct. 4
Mathew Booth was last seen Oct. 4(City of Jerome)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile who is missing. They say 16-year-old Mathew Booth was last seen Oct. 4.

Booth is believed to still be in the Magic Valley area. Booth is described as being 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jerome Police Department at (208)-324-4328 or SIRCOMM at (208)-324-1911.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Christmas Light Show 2016<br />Courtesy: Paul Brady, Rock Creek General Store Manager
Rock Creek light show canceled for this holiday season
Shell Oil's Junction City, Oregon, renewable natural gas facility, which just achieved first...
Shell Oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho
The Sheriff's office believes 14-year-old Julianna Lynn England may be headed to Boise
Twin Falls Sherriff looking for missing girl
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

Friedman Memorial Airport to close during spring renovations
Friedman Memorial Airport to close during spring renovations
A gavel.
North Idaho man banned from operating a business in Idaho
The fire temporarily shut down part of I-86
I-86 open again after trailer fire
Idaho’s high death rate is not indicative of the present COVID-19 situation
Idaho’s high death rate is not indicative of the present COVID-19 situation