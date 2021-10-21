Jerome Police ask for public’s help in finding missing teen
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile who is missing. They say 16-year-old Mathew Booth was last seen Oct. 4.
Booth is believed to still be in the Magic Valley area. Booth is described as being 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jerome Police Department at (208)-324-4328 or SIRCOMM at (208)-324-1911.
