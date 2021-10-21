Advertisement

Kimberly sweeps Filer in district championship; local round-up

Bulldogs advance to 3A state tournament, Wildcats to compete in state play-in game
Kimberly swept Filer Wednesday night for the district crown.
Kimberly swept Filer Wednesday night for the district crown.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:16 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly is state bound after the 3-0 sweep of Filer in the District IV 3A championship. The Bulldogs won 25-18, 25-22 and 25-23. Leading the offense, Kelsy Stanger with 11 kills, Sydney Kelsey added 10 kills, and Eliza Anderson chipped in 7. Kadrian Klinger produced 20 assists and Demi Vega added 21 assists. Jessie Perron tallied 17 digs and Maysi Bright had 13 digs.

Filer must win a state play-in game on Saturday at Mountain Home High School against the third seed from District III. The match begins at 1 p.m.

2A

Declo 3, Valley 0: (25-18, 25-20, 26-24): The Hornets advance to the 2A state tournament, eliminating the Vikings from contention.

Valley falls to Declo in the 2A district championship.
Valley falls to Declo in the 2A district championship.(Valley Vikings)

Valley 3, Wendell 1: The Vikings eliminated the Trojans from contention.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Christmas Light Show 2016<br />Courtesy: Paul Brady, Rock Creek General Store Manager
Rock Creek light show canceled for this holiday season
Deputies have searched eighteen locations and followed multiple leads to this point
Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office update on missing juvenile
Shell Oil's Junction City, Oregon, renewable natural gas facility, which just achieved first...
Shell Oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho

Latest News

Gonzaga coach Mark Few cited for DUI in Idaho
Gonzaga coach Mark Few pleads guilty to DUI, fined $1,000
Volleyball
Lighthouse Christian stays in contention at 1A DI volleyball tournament; local scores
The Panthers upset the Cutthroats in the 1A D-II district semi-final.
Carey, Hansen pull off upsets in district tournament
Carey advances past Sun Valley to face Hansen in the 1A D-II district championship.
Carey defeated Sun Valley in emphatic fashion