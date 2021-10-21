Kimberly sweeps Filer in district championship; local round-up

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly is state bound after the 3-0 sweep of Filer in the District IV 3A championship. The Bulldogs won 25-18, 25-22 and 25-23. Leading the offense, Kelsy Stanger with 11 kills, Sydney Kelsey added 10 kills, and Eliza Anderson chipped in 7. Kadrian Klinger produced 20 assists and Demi Vega added 21 assists. Jessie Perron tallied 17 digs and Maysi Bright had 13 digs.

Filer must win a state play-in game on Saturday at Mountain Home High School against the third seed from District III. The match begins at 1 p.m.

2A

Declo 3, Valley 0: (25-18, 25-20, 26-24): The Hornets advance to the 2A state tournament, eliminating the Vikings from contention.

Valley falls to Declo in the 2A district championship. (Valley Vikings)

Valley 3, Wendell 1: The Vikings eliminated the Trojans from contention.

