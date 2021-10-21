Little comments on Biden reinstating Remain In Mexico policy

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Little issued a statement Thursday in light of news that the Biden Administration is taking steps to reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy. The policy was first issued under former President Donald Trump.

Reinstating the Trump era policy was one of the 10 proposals Governor Little proposed when he visited the Southern border earlier this month. The governor’s statement reads as follows:

“The Biden Administration’s plan to move forward with reinstating one of the ten border policy recommendations from the majority of our nation’s Governors is welcome news.

The ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy is one of the numerous Trump policies that Biden reversed, and the news that the Biden Administration will reinstate it is a victory that will serve to keep the American people safer.

Meth and fentanyl are the most serious and growing drug threats in Idaho, and there is a direct tie to the open border with Mexico. The border crisis and the alarming bump in illegal drug activity are direct results of failed policies of the Biden-Harris administration that harm the people of Idaho, and that is why our nation’s Governors stepped up to offer solutions.

The State of Idaho stands with our fellow Americans in the border states. We were proud to send a specialized team of state troopers to assist with intelligence gathering and investigative work related to drug interdiction at the border. I will continue to urge President Biden and Vice President Harris to act with conviction to address the growing threats to our country at the border.”

