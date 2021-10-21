Advertisement

North Idaho man banned from operating a business in Idaho

The judgment was levied against Michael Scott, the owner of Appliance Corral Service in Hayden
By KMVT News Staff
Oct. 21, 2021
HAYDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The attorney general’s office announced Thursday they have issued a judgment against a North Idaho man prohibiting him from operating a business in the state of Idaho.

The judgment was levied against Michael Scott, the owner of Appliance Corral Service in Hayden. The attorney general alleged back in August that Scott $1,600 from consumers for repair services he failed to provide. The judgment includes a requirement that Scott provide refunds to consumers who filed complaints.

Scott must also pay $10,000 in civil penalties and reimburse the Office of the Attorney General for costs related to the case.

“We learned of this business and its practices from Idaho consumers who took the time to file complaints with my office,” Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said. “I want to thank those consumers who brought this to our attention so we could investigate and take action. I encourage other Idahoans who experience similar troubling activity in the marketplace to let us know.”

