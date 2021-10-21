Advertisement

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Driscoll Brothers

For Joey Wallace and his team, the challenges of maintaining all that farmland are nothing compared to the rewards that come from this time of year; harvest season.(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A third-generation farm, Driscoll Brothers grows potatoes, sugar beets, corn, and wheat across a large operation in Jerome.

“(It’s) somewhere around 7,000 acres,” said Joey Wallace with Driscoll Brothers.

“I’m super proud to be part of agriculture and be a farmer,” he said. “Working the dirt, plant a small seed in the ground and watch it grow and be able to then reap the benefits of that hard work.”

Those maintenance challenges were magnified this year as pandemic-related delays, cost increases, and labor shortages have added to the already chaotic industry.

“All the costs are up. With the situation of the economy and where we’re at, almost everything has an increased cost,” said Wallace. Not only did Wallace face challenges related to the pandemic, but nature also provided some added obstacles for business.

Drought conditions worsened again, and a warm dry summer created even more obstacles for Driscoll Brothers Farms.

“There have been challenges along the way, the heat definitely gave us a challenge this year with the yield of the potatoes and the quality of the potatoes,” Wallace said.

Wallace and his team will continue to work, no matter the challenges, to provide for their own families and families all across the country.

“We have to step forward with a foot of faith,” Wallace said, “and continue to go knowing that someone has to eat it somewhere and we have to raise it.”

