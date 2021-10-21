Advertisement

Shortage of staff limiting local long term care facilities

Matt Gaver says longtime staff members have largely continued with his company, but recruiting and retaining new staff members has instead been troublesome
Worker shortages have led to staffing concerns at some Magic Valley long term care facilities
Worker shortages have led to staffing concerns at some Magic Valley long term care facilities
By Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:59 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Magic Valley long-term care facility says a shortage of staff has limited the number of patients they can care for.

Matt Gaver owns assisted living facilities in Hagerman, Wendell, and Glenns ferry. He says while his longtime employees have largely continued working at his company, he has struggled to retain new employees.

According to Gaver, this is partly because other industries have seen wage increases recently, whereas his company’s wages are largely fixed due to Medicaid reimbursement rates.

“We also do in-home services where we go to the client’s house and take care of them there, and we’ve probably had to drop five or six clients that we used to take care of,” he said. “We couldn’t do them anymore because we do not have the staff to actually go into their house to do it.”

Gaver says longtime staff members have largely continued with his company, but recruiting and retaining new staff members has instead been troublesome. He adds his facilities are caring for as many people as possible within their means.

