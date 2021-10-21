St. Luke’s conducting virtual urgent care during most recent COVID-19 surge

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Telehealth is much more common in the age of COVID-19.

Scheduled telehealth visits have been a part of the St. Luke’s Health System since April 2020. But, In the last month, due to the most recent COVID-19 surge, St. Luke’s has been doing virtual health care on demand.

No appointments are necessary, and virtual urgent care services are available seven days a week.

Dr. Terry Ribbens, with St. Luke’s, said this has already come in handy with treating COVID-19 patients who may not need hospital visits but need treatment.

“So they could establish a very narrow scope for that need, have that evaluation done safely, and then they were able to receive monoclonal antibodies provided they met criteria,” said Ribbens, St. Luke’s Associate Medical Director for Primary Care.

The virtual urgent care is open for minor conditions like sinus symptoms, earaches, sore throats, and more.

