Annual ski swap going on in Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Idaho Water Sports Ski Swap is going on now in Burley.

The ski swap is a chance for people to come trade in their old equipment and get new goggles, boots, helmets, and skis or snowboards.

The event is their kick-off to ski season, and many people look forward to it all year.

After the 3-day swap is over, Idaho Water Sports donates a portion of the proceeds to the Pomerelle Ski Patrol.

“A large portion of the proceeds goes to the ski patrol, which is a separate entity from the mountain,” said Pro shop manager Nate Ashby. “They volunteer their time, they keep us safe on the mountains, they provide a lot of emergency medical services, you’re going to be grateful for them when you need them.”

The event runs until Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

