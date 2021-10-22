COVID-19 booster shots now available

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Friday that booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine are now available for some people.

According to a press release, the following groups of people are eligible for a booster:

People 65 and older

Residents of long-term care facilities

People 50-64 with underlying medical conditions

People 18-49 with underlying medical conditions, based on individual benefit and risk

People 18-64 at an increased risk of exposure and transmission due to the type of work they do (including teachers and healthcare workers) or because they live or work in an institutional setting

Booster shots are now available at pharmacies, clinics and healthcare providers statewide. The boosters will not be made available to the general public at local hospitals.

