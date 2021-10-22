Advertisement

COVID-19 booster shots now available

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says people in certain categories can now get the...
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:41 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Friday that booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine are now available for some people.

According to a press release, the following groups of people are eligible for a booster:

  • People 65 and older
  • Residents of long-term care facilities
  • People 50-64 with underlying medical conditions
  • People 18-49 with underlying medical conditions, based on individual benefit and risk
  • People 18-64 at an increased risk of exposure and transmission due to the type of work they do (including teachers and healthcare workers) or because they live or work in an institutional setting

Booster shots are now available at pharmacies, clinics and healthcare providers statewide. The boosters will not be made available to the general public at local hospitals.

