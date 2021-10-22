Election 2021: everything you need to know

Elections all across Twin Falls County and other areas of South Central Idaho are set to take place on Nov. 2. Voters will vote on everything from school levies to city council seats. KMVT has compiled a list of everything you need to know in the run-up to the election. You can find your local election by hitting command/CTRL F and typing in your city.

Some things to remember for this election season:

A complete absentee ballot must be submitted to the clerk’s office by 8 p.m. Nov. 2.

In-person voting can be done until Oct. 29

An Idaho driver’s license or ID card, passport, tribal ID, student ID, or a concealed carry permit are all considered acceptable forms of ID to vote.

Buhl Supplemental School Levy:

Voters in Buhl will decide on whether to pass a $400,000 supplemental levy per year for two years. It would begin on July 1, 2022, and end on June 30, 2024.

The levy will be to finance expenses related to maintaining and operating the district. The estimated annual average cost to the taxpayer is a tax of $50 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value per year based on current conditions.

The district has a current levy of $350,000 set to expire on June 30, 2022. The city says if the levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is expected to decrease the tax by $4 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

Election for City of Filer Council member:

The people of Filer will vote for two candidates for its city council. The candidates will be elected for a term of two years. The three candidates are as follows:

Desiree Romano

Hailey Wadsworth

Tracey Daluiso

Filer School District No. 413 Trustee Zone 5:

The people of Filer will vote for one candidate for school district trustee. The candidates will have a four-year term. They are as follows:

D. Greg Beal

Jenni Lanting

The City of Hollister:

The people of Hollister will vote for two candidates; one for mayor and one for city council. They will vote each candidate for a four-year term. The candidates for Mayor are as follows:

Audrey Gonzales

Robyn Grover

. The candidates for the city council are as follows:

James E. LaRue

Jacqueline Nieto

The City of Twin Falls:

The people of Twin Falls will be voting for two people to fill seats 1 and 5 in the Twin Falls City Council. Each candidate will be elected to a term of four years.

The candidates for seat 1 are as follows:

Tara Rueda

Jason Brown

Craig M. Kelley

Patrick Patterson

James Piersol

The candidates for seat 5 are as follows:

Spencer Cutler

Mike Allred

Liyah Babayan

Hannah J. Cameron

The candidates for seat 5 held a sit down with voters in Twin Falls county. You can read about what they had to say about issues like COVID-19 here.

Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District:

Voters in the Rock Creek Fire District will vote on two commissioners for sub-district 1 and sub-district 3. Both commissioners will serve for a term of four years. The candidates for sub-district 1 are as follows:

Marshall Crosby Bishop

Doug Fisher

The candidates for sub-district 3 are on a write-in basis.

There are also other elections happening on Nov. 2 outside of Twin Falls County. They are as follows:

Blaine County:

The people of Blaine County will vote for a candidate for trustee zone 4 for the Blaine County School District. The candidates are:

Juanita Young

Dan Turner

The people of Blaine County will also vote for a candidate for trustee zone 2. The candidate is Blanca Romero Green. Voters may also write in their own candidate.

The people of Ketchum will vote for a Mayor for a term of 4 years. The candidates are:

Perry Boyle

Neil Bradshaw

Spencer Cordovano

David Barovetto

The people of Ketchum will also vote for two city council members for a four-year term. The candidates are as follows:

Mikey Garcia

Courtney Hamilton

Gwen M. Raney

Reid Stillman

Amanda Breen

The Wood River Fire Protection District is having an election on a special bond. The district is seeking to sell its general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $17 million to pay for the cost of constructing a new fire station as well as improvements to existing facilities. The bonds are to be payable from a levy of taxes for a term not to exceed 25 years. The anticipated interest rate for the bond is 2.74% a year.

The City of Hailey:

The people of Hailey will vote on two seats for its city council. The candidates for seat 1 are as follows:

Tom DeAntonio

Jane Drussel

Heidi Husbands

The candidates for seat 2 are as follows:

Kaz Thea

Kris Wirth

The people of Hailey will also vote on a general obligation bond. The city is seeking to issue and sell its negotiable general obligation bonds up to $950,000 in order to reimburse a portion of the costs of acquisition of a property located at 116 S. River Street and to pay the cost of issuing those bonds. The last installment will be due and will be payable no more than 5 years from the date of the bonds.

The City of Carey:

The people of Carey will be voting for a mayor to serve a four-year term. The candidates are as follows:

Sara Mecham

Randall Patterson

The people of Carey will also vote for two people to serve a four-year term on its city council. Those candidates are as follows:

Alyssa Cenarrusa

Matthias (Matt) Harmon

Clayton R. Mecham

The City of Fairfield:

The people of Fairfield will be voting for two people for their city council. The candidates are as follows:

Josh Bovey

Doug Hoskinson

John Pine

The City of Burley:

The people of Burley will vote for a Mayor for a four-year term. Steve Ormond is running unopposed.

The people of Burley will vote for three council members. They are as follows:

Stegen Phillips

Casey Andersen

Jon R. Anderson

Bryce Morgan

The City of Declo:

The people of Declo will vote for two people for their city council for a term of four years. The candidates are as follows:

Clinten W. Heward

Orville Hormann

Lamont Young

People in Declo will also vote for a candidate for sub-district 2 of the Declo Cemetary District for a four-year term. Kathy D. Eklund is running unopposed.

People in Declo will also vote for a candidate for the same designation for sub-district 4 to a four-year term. They are as follows:

Pamela M. Young

Fred L. Darrington

Cassia County School District:

The people of Cassia County will vote for a candidate for trustee zone 4 to a four-year term. They are as follows:

Mandy Baker

Bruce B. Thompson

Minidoka County Joint School District 331 Supplemental Levy:

From the sample ballot: “Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 331, Minidoka, Cassia, Jerome and Lincoln Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of Two Million Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($2,250,000) each year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2024, for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating schools of the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on August 16, 2021? The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $122.93 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire on June 30, 2022 and that currently costs $122.93 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is not expected to change”

Elections for Gooding County:

The people of the City of Gooding will be voting for a candidate for Mayor. The candidates are as follows:

Jeff Brekke

Diane Houser

The people of the City of Gooding will be voting in two council members. They are as follows:

Aubrey Cheney

Chuck Cram

Jerry Pierce

Lai Lonnie Rogers

The City of Wendell:

The people of Wendell will be voting for a Mayor. The candidates are as follows:

Rebecca Bunn Vipperman

Brad Christopherson

Hagerman School District:

People in the Hagerman School District will be voting for a candidate for trustee zone 1. They are as follows:

Dagny Bogaard

Monte Osborne

Buhl Joint School District:

People in the Buhl Joint School District will vote for a candidate for trustee zone 2. They are as follows:

Les Harper

Melissa J. Kippes

The Buhl Joint School District will also be having a supplemental levy. The text of that bill, from the sample ballot, is as follows:

“Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 412, Twin Falls and Gooding Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of four hundred thousand and no/ dollars ($400,000.00) per year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2024, for the purpose of financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on August 31, 2021. The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $50 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. Currently, the District collects a supplemental levy authorized in the amount of $350,000 that costs $54 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value which will expire on June 30, 2022, the date when the proposed levy goes into effect. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is expected to decrease the tax by $4 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value based on current conditions”

The City of Jerome:

The people of Jerome will be voting for a Mayor to serve a four-year term. David M. Davis is running unopposed.

The people of Jerome will also be voting for two people for its city council for a four-year term. The candidates are as follows:

Jason L. Peterson

Bryan E. Craig

Robert (Bob) Culver

The people of Jerome will also be voting for a trustee for zone 2. Jackie Cook is running unopposed.

The City of Eden:

The people of the City of Eden will be voting for two candidates for city council. They will serve a term of four years. They are as follows:

Michelle Taylor

Susan K. Vineyard

Randy W. Bartlett

Supplemental Levy for Joint School District 331:

People in joint school district 331 will be voting on a supplemental levy. The bill, as displayed in the sample ballot, reads as follows:

“Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 331, Minidoka, Cassia, Jerome and Lincoln Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a Supplemental Levy in the amount of Two Million Two Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($2,250,000) each year for two (2) years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2024, for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating schools of the District; all as provided in the Resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees on August 16, 2021?

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $122.93 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire on June 30, 2022 and that currently costs $122.93 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is not expected to change.”

The West End Fire Protection District:

People in the West End fire protection district will be voting for a candidate for sub-district 2 to a four-year term. They are as follows:

Greg Walton

Michael R. McCall

Candidates for sub-district 3 are as follows:

Steve Roberts

Shane Oldham

The Richfield Fire Protection District:

People in the Richfield Fire Protection District will vote for a candidate for Zone 1. They are as follows:

Ashley Lezamiz

Mark Whitesell

Jose Laughmiller

They will also vote for a candidate for zone 3. They are as follows:

Jason Brauburger

Tommy Standlee

LuAnn Swainston

The City of Shoshone:

The people of Shoshone will vote whether to sell its revenue bonds. The text of the bill reads as follows:

“SHALL THE CITY OF SHOSHONE, IDAHO, BE AUTHORIZED TO INCUR AN INDEBTEDNESS AND TO ISSUE AND SELL ITS REVENUE BONDS IN AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4,372,871 TO PAY THE COST OF CONSTRUCTING IMPROVEMENTS TO THE WATER SYSTEM OF THE CITY, SAID BONDS TO BE PAYABLE SOLELY FROM WATER SYSTEM REVENUES, OVER A TERM WHICH MAY BE LESS THAN BUT WHICH SHALL NOT EXCEED FORTY (40) YEARS, AS MORE FULLY PROVIDED IN ORDINANCE NO. 565?

The purpose for which the proceeds of the bonds will be used is for improvements to the water system, to include improvements to existing wells and water storage tank replacement. The City currently has outstanding long-tenn indebtedness of $2,234,868, paid solely from sewer revenues. Since the bond will be paid solely from water revenues, there will be no tax authorized on any taxable assessed value. The interest rate anticipated on the proposed bonds is 2.0%. The total principal amount to be repaid over the life of the bonds is $4,372,871; the total interest estimated to be paid over the life of the bonds is $ 1,989,617; the total amount estimated to be repaid over the life of the bonds is $6,362,488. The bonds will be payable over a term which may be less than but which will not exceed forty (40) years.”

The City of Rupert:

The people of the City of Rupert will vote for two council members to a four-year term. They are as follows:

Joel L. Heward

Tammy Jones

Randy Thompson

They will also vote for another council member for a term of two years. Kris Faux is running unopposed.

The people of the Minidoka County School District will vote for a candidate for trustee zone 4. They will serve for a term of four years and are as follows:

Autumn Clark

Mary Andersen

The City of Heyburn:

The people of the City of Heyburn will vote for a Mayor to a four-year term. The candidates are as follows:

Mark Rosa

Dick Galbraith

The people will also vote for two council members to a four-year term. They are as follows:

Dan Davidson

Rick Tundang

Chad Anderson

