Fit and Well Idaho: St. Luke’s gives parents safety reminders before Halloween

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Halloween is just around the corner, but before you head off to enjoy the holiday with your kids, St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital has some reminders for parents.

First, they want to remind you to make sure your child tries their costume on before going trick or treating.

If it is too long or too short, that problem can be fixed before the excitement of Halloween night.

Secondly, Halloween can be chilly and often dark out when kids are trick or treating, so add some layers underneath and some reflective tape or a flashlight to their costume so they can be seen in the dark.

It can be helpful to trick or treat in a subdivision where there are fewer cars, or a trunk-or-treat can be fun as well.

“Once we are trick-or-treating, another safety thing we can do is to look over the packages and make sure we aren’t eating any unopened candy, we certainly don’t want to do that, cause we don’t know what could have been tampered with,” said Katie Barnhill, the program coordinator at St. Luke’s Children’s. “If your children are old enough to do that themselves, or maybe help them with that, just to make sure there is none of that in their bags.”

She also reminds drivers to drive slowly and watch for kids over Halloween weekend.

