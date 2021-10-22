Advertisement

Flight error spotted on new Ohio license plate

A Wright brothers plane is oriented in the wrong direction to have a banner streaming from it...
A Wright brothers plane is oriented in the wrong direction to have a banner streaming from it in this Ohio license plate design.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:28 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(CNN) - The State of Ohio unveiled a new standard license plate on Twitter Thursday.

It’s a big deal because the last time Ohio updated its standard license plate design was in 2013.

The new plate honors Dayton’s Orville and Wilbur Wright, brothers who are credited with the first flight in a manned aircraft.

But the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles apparently got the design wrong. The banner is trailing from the wrong end of the plane.

The department sent out a tweet acknowledging the mistake.

In response, the North Carolina Department of Transportation tweeted in jest: “Y’all leave Ohio alone. They wouldn’t know. They weren’t there.”

You see, North Carolina is where the Wright brothers actually made that historic flight.

The new Ohio plate will be available to drivers starting Dec. 29.

North Carolina had a quick response Ohio's license plate error.
North Carolina had a quick response Ohio's license plate error.(Source: Twitter@NCDOT/CNN)

