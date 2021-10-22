Idaho unemployment stays at 2.9%

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The unemployment rate in Idaho stayed at 2.9% for the month of September, a number unchanged from August. The state’s labor force grew by 0.1%, the second-largest over-the-month increase this year.

Unemployment dropped 2.4% to 25,908. The industries showing the largest drops in employment numbers include private education at 5.8% loss, and state government at a 4% loss. Industries that showed the largest growth were information at 5.3% and arts, entertainment and recreation at 3.7%.

The Gem State’s unemployment remains one of the lowest in the nation.

