Advertisement

Idaho unemployment stays at 2.9%

Unemployment numbers in Idaho remain some of the lowest in the country
Unemployment numbers in Idaho remain some of the lowest in the country(WLUC, Maci Cosmore)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:16 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The unemployment rate in Idaho stayed at 2.9% for the month of September, a number unchanged from August. The state’s labor force grew by 0.1%, the second-largest over-the-month increase this year.

Unemployment dropped 2.4% to 25,908. The industries showing the largest drops in employment numbers include private education at 5.8% loss, and state government at a 4% loss. Industries that showed the largest growth were information at 5.3% and arts, entertainment and recreation at 3.7%.

The Gem State’s unemployment remains one of the lowest in the nation.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Christmas Light Show 2016<br />Courtesy: Paul Brady, Rock Creek General Store Manager
Rock Creek light show canceled for this holiday season
Shell Oil's Junction City, Oregon, renewable natural gas facility, which just achieved first...
Shell Oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho
A gavel.
North Idaho man banned from operating a business in Idaho
The Sheriff's office believes 14-year-old Julianna Lynn England may be headed to Boise
Twin Falls Sherriff looking for missing girl

Latest News

Election turnout for Twin Falls is expected to be much lower than it was for the 2020 election
Local election turnout expected to be low
Local businesses have had to make due with supply chain issues
Local businesses contend with supply shortages
Twin Falls, ID
‘Superhero Fairy Day’ supports local non-profit
The annual ski swap is taking place at Idaho Water Sports in Burley.
Annual ski swap going on in Burley