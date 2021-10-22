Advertisement

Idahoans to receive award for philanthropy

1,500 food boxes were handed out to Twin Falls County residents On Saturday. KMVT spoke with...
In this photo,1,500 food boxes were handed out to Twin Falls County residents. More than 40 Idahoans will be honored with Idaho Philanthropy Awards.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:18 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Labor announced Friday that more than 40 Idahoans will be given Idaho Philanthropy Day awards at community celebrations across the state in November.

“Idaho’s volunteers provide enormous benefits to our people and communities across the state. It is important that we take the time to recognize those individuals who give so much back to our state by volunteering their time and talent to improve the lives of those around them,” Governor Brad Little said in a press release.

The winners were chosen based on which nominations best encompassed the spirit of philanthropy, according to a press release from the Idaho Department of Labor.

The criteria for selection included time, talent, treasure, and involvement in the community. The event is jointly organized by Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, and the Idaho Nonprofit Center.

All winners for each category have been announced with the exception of three regional Gov. Cecil D. Andrus Volunteer of the Year awards. The list of winners can be found at IdahoNonprofits.org.

