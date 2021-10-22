Advertisement

Investigators: Former employee opens fire in Nebraska grain elevator; 3 dead including suspect

By KSNB Local4 and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:04 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) - A former employee of a grain elevator facility allegedly returned after being fired and shot three people, killing two and injuring another, before being shot himself, officials said.

Law enforcement agencies responded to an active shooter incident at the Agrex Elevator in Superior, Nebraska, at about 2 p.m. Thursday, according to KSNB.

Upon arrival, investigators located one dead individual and multiple other victims. The suspected shooter also was injured. There were no outstanding suspects at the time investigators arrived on scene, they said.

Preliminary investigation identified the shooting suspect as 61-year-old Max Hoskinson. It was reported his employment with Agrex had been terminated earlier in the day.

He then reportedly returned to Agrex with a handgun and opened fire, striking three individuals. An employee retrieved a shotgun from an office and returned fire, striking Hoskinson, according to investigators.

Another victim was transported to a hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska, and later died. The third victim was treated and released from the hospital in Superior.

The victims were not immediately identified.

Hoskinson was transported to the hospital in Superior, where he was declared dead.

The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Police Department and Nuckolls County Attorney’s Office, is investigating the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KSNB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Christmas Light Show 2016<br />Courtesy: Paul Brady, Rock Creek General Store Manager
Rock Creek light show canceled for this holiday season
Shell Oil's Junction City, Oregon, renewable natural gas facility, which just achieved first...
Shell Oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho
The Sheriff's office believes 14-year-old Julianna Lynn England may be headed to Boise
Twin Falls Sherriff looking for missing girl
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

The U.S. budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, the second highest on record, but down...
US budget deficit hits $2.77 trillion in 2021, 2nd highest
FILE - in this July 7, 2021 file photo, Items rest at a memorial for Leneal Lamont Frazier, in...
Minneapolis officer charged in pursuit that killed motorist
Halyna Hutchins is a self-proclaimed “restless dreamer and adrenaline junkie.”
Who was cinematographer Halyna Hutchins?
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Sheriff: Alec Baldwin fired prop gun that killed cinematographer
People walk by the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A centerpiece of...
Biden, top Dems strategize; Pelosi says deal ‘very possible’