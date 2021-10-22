Advertisement

Kimberly shocks Sun Valley, hands the Cutthroats their first tournament loss since 2017; 3A round-up

Bulldogs to face McCall-Donnelly in semi-final
The No. 8 seed Kimberly Bulldogs shocked the Idaho high school soccer world Thursday, by beating the No. 1 seed Sun Valley.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The first day of the state soccer tournament is in the books.

Over at Vallivue High School, it’s an all district four matchup between the Kimberly Bulldogs, who are making their first ever state appearance and the three-time defending state champion Sun Valley Cutthroats.

We pick up this match in the second half.

Sun Valley down 1-0. Walker pate on the attack looking for Lachlan McFarland on the cross, but the junior’s shot barely misses.

Then moments later, Kimberly’s Manuel Hernandez trying to make it a 2-0 game, but his attempt is saved by keeper Blake Curry.

Kimberly with another opportunity to score but Jackson Fisher’s shot is blocked by curry and he pounces on the ball for good measure.

A lone goal by Brian Rodriguez early in the game is all the offense Kimberly would need...

The Bulldogs hand the Cutthroats their first loss at state in four years, while also winning their inaugural tournament game. Not bad for a program that began in 2018 and lost to Sun Valley by 10 goals in their first ever meeting.

“We just knew it was hard to beat a team three teams in a year, and so we proved that,” head coach Nathan Cook explained.

“I feel like we have improved over time, and momentum has definitely changed, in communication as well as passing,” added junior keeper Kade Bryant.

The Bulldogs (10-9-2) now face McCall-Donnelly in Friday’s semi-final at 1:30, while the Cutthroats (16-2-2) hope to stave off elimination, as they take on CDA Charter in a loser-out game at 11.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sun Valley 2, Kimberly 1 (OT): Mia Hansmeyer scored both of the goals for the Cutthroats.

Sun Valley (16-4-0) has advanced to play Teton (10-4-2) in the semi-final. Kimberly (16-2-2) hopes to bounce back at 11 against CDA Charter (15-2-0). The Panthers (15-2) had won the past five state championships.

