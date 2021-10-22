Local election turnout expected to be low

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More than 80% of eligible voters in Twin Falls County turned out for the 2020 Presidential Election. For this upcoming local election, the turn-out is expected to be significantly less.

According to the Twin Falls County clerk, the voter turnout for the city of Twin Falls is expected to be around 20%. In 2019, it was 24% and in 2017 it was about 14%.

The county clerk says the number is exceptionally low when compared to a mid-term or presidential election, which sees between 55 and 80% participation.

There are two Twin Falls City Council seats being contested on the ballot this election season, and the county clerk says it is disappointing that there is historically a low turnout because these elected officials will have a say on spending, taxes, and the services people receive in Twin Falls.

“And I don’t know if its people get busy and don’t realize who their local officials are or how important their vote is,” said Kristina Glascock. “Local race(s) is where your vote counts.”

Glascock says as of Friday, 191 voters have participated in early voting, and a little more than 100 absentee ballots have been returned. 414 absentee ballots were mailed out.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.