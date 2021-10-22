Local program helps families afford housing

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The South Central Community Action Partnership’s Self-Help Housing Program has helped more than 70 families move into new affordable homes since 2010. But now, a roadblock has occurred that might start preventing the organization from building new homes.

Through the Self-Help Housing Program, qualified families are able to construct and move into new homes with no down payment through 35 hours of sweat equity. CEO Ken Robinette says as of Nov. 12, they will have helped 84 families move into newly constructed affordable homes, and they currently have another 24 lots in Filer they plan to build new homes on.

He said the problem is they don’t have any more land to construct homes on after those 24 lots, and as a USDA rural housing program, they are not allowed to build or purchase land within Twin Falls city limits.

“This is where we are hoping (people) can come and help us out,” he said. “If a developer or a builder, if someone has property that they have or lots that have been built we love to talk to you so we can purchase more lots.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.