Advertisement

Murtaugh wins first district volleyball championship since 1998; volleyball roundup

Red Devils beat the Hornets, 3-1 in championship
The District Champion prepares for the 1A DI tournament next week at Lewis Clark State College.
The District Champion prepares for the 1A DI tournament next week at Lewis Clark State College.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:15 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Murtaugh won their first district championship since 1998 and earned a state berth for the first time since 2003, in the 3-1 win (25-23, 26-28, 26-24, 25-23) over Oakley (14-5-0).

The Red Devils (17-3-0) never lost to a conference opponent this season.

Coach Lisa Nebeker told KMVT her team played consistent and demonstrated strong teamwork, despite her stronger players not having their best night on the court.

The Red Devils combined for 45 kills, 129 digs, and 8 blocks. They had three players with a double-double.

The Red Devils earned the No. 3 seed at state, based on MaxPreps season rankings and will play the No. 6 seed in the first match on Friday October 29 at 9 a.m.. That opponent hasn’t been disclosed as of yet.

The Hornets who are also state bound, haven’t been seeded yet. Addie Mitton led the hitting attack with 14 kills, Julia Magana added 21 digs, while Falon Bedke chipped in 12 blocks and Lacee Power 28 assists.

LOSER-OUT GAME

Oakley 3, Lighthouse Christian 2: (25-16, 18-25, 27-25, 23-25, 19-17) Stats: Kylan Jones- 14 kills, Addie Mitton - 11 kills, Lacee Power - 5 aces, Julia Magana - 15 digs, Falon Bedke - 6 blocks

4A VOLLEYBALL

Twin Falls 3, Wood River 2: The Bruins shocked the No. 1 ranked Wolverines in the district championship. Wood River had previously not lost to a conference opponent in the regular season or postseason.

Wood River 3, Burley 0

Burley 3, Canyon Ridge 0

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fruitland police are seeking the drivers of two cars in the area the day he disappeared
New info surfaces in case of missing Fruitland boy
Christmas Light Show 2016<br />Courtesy: Paul Brady, Rock Creek General Store Manager
Rock Creek light show canceled for this holiday season
Shell Oil's Junction City, Oregon, renewable natural gas facility, which just achieved first...
Shell Oil plans to construct a new renewable natural gas facility in Southern Idaho
A gavel.
North Idaho man banned from operating a business in Idaho
The Sheriff's office believes 14-year-old Julianna Lynn England may be headed to Boise
Twin Falls Sherriff looking for missing girl

Latest News

3A soccer round-up
The No. 8 seed Kimberly Bulldogs shocked the Idaho high school soccer world Thursday, by...
Kimberly shocks Sun Valley, hands the Cutthroats their first tournament loss since 2017; 3A round-up
The No. 1 seed Jerome Tigers, had no problem with the No. 8 seed Caldwell Cougars.
No. 1 seeds Jerome, Twin Falls advance to semi-final matches; 4A state round-up
The Bruins are bound for the state semi-final after downing Caldwell, 6-1.
4A soccer wrap