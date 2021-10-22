Murtaugh wins first district volleyball championship since 1998; volleyball roundup

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Murtaugh won their first district championship since 1998 and earned a state berth for the first time since 2003, in the 3-1 win (25-23, 26-28, 26-24, 25-23) over Oakley (14-5-0).

The Red Devils (17-3-0) never lost to a conference opponent this season.

Coach Lisa Nebeker told KMVT her team played consistent and demonstrated strong teamwork, despite her stronger players not having their best night on the court.

The Red Devils combined for 45 kills, 129 digs, and 8 blocks. They had three players with a double-double.

The Red Devils earned the No. 3 seed at state, based on MaxPreps season rankings and will play the No. 6 seed in the first match on Friday October 29 at 9 a.m.. That opponent hasn’t been disclosed as of yet.

The Hornets who are also state bound, haven’t been seeded yet. Addie Mitton led the hitting attack with 14 kills, Julia Magana added 21 digs, while Falon Bedke chipped in 12 blocks and Lacee Power 28 assists.

LOSER-OUT GAME

Oakley 3, Lighthouse Christian 2: (25-16, 18-25, 27-25, 23-25, 19-17) Stats: Kylan Jones- 14 kills, Addie Mitton - 11 kills, Lacee Power - 5 aces, Julia Magana - 15 digs, Falon Bedke - 6 blocks

4A VOLLEYBALL

Twin Falls 3, Wood River 2: The Bruins shocked the No. 1 ranked Wolverines in the district championship. Wood River had previously not lost to a conference opponent in the regular season or postseason.

Wood River 3, Burley 0

Burley 3, Canyon Ridge 0

