No. 1 seeds Jerome, Twin Falls advance to semi-final matches; 4A state round-up

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome is one win away from playing for a state championship.

The No. 1 seeded Tigers (13-0-4) downed No. 8 Blackfoot (6-6-4), 3-0, on Thursday morning.

Ubaldo Palacios scored twice. Diego Lira also scored.

The team will play Friday at 1:30 against Bishop Kelly in the state semi-final.

OTHER SCORE:

Sandpoint 4, Canyon Ridge 0: No. 6 Canyon Ridge (10-4-5) fell to the No. 3 Bulldogs (9-4). The Riverhawks play Preston at 11 in a loser out game.

GIRLS SOCCER

Twin Falls 6, Caldwell 1: The No. 1 Bruins (18-1-0) overcame a sluggish start to coast in the second half over the No. 8 Cougars (9-11-2).

Goal scorers included Chowder Bailey (3) Tiffany Humphreys (1) Tessa Nebeker (1) and Miranda Wilson.

The team will play Friday at 1:30 against Bishop Kelly in the state semi-final.

OTHER SCORE:

Vallivue 3, Canyon Ridge 0: The Riverhawks fall to the consolation bracket. They will play Friday at 11 against Moscow.

