North Canyon Medical Center building a new Twin Falls clinic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — North Canyon Medical Center has announced they are going to be building a new clinic in Twin Falls.

Their newest clinic will be on the corner of Eastland and Poleline road.

Currently, they have their main campus in Gooding, a clinic in Jerome, one in Buhl, and a small orthopedic clinic in Twin Falls.

The CEO of North Canyon Medical Center says they have outgrown their current clinic, and are excited to now be able to offer orthopedics, family medicine, podiatry, physical therapy, urology, and X-ray’s at their new three-story location.

It will be breaking ground in early 2022, and hopefully open their doors in early 2023.

“The Magic Valley is one of the fastest-growing places in the state, the population has grown, and we’ve grown with it,” said J’Dee Adams, the CEO of North Canyon Medical Center. “We want to be able to continue to provide those services for everyone. Competition is healthy, it makes us have to be that much better, and I think ultimately our patients benefit for that.”

