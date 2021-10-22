Advertisement

Students and staff plant trees at Burley High School

The past advisor’s goal was for the Leo’s club to raise enough money to be able to beautify the high school
They were able to plant 27 trees.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Students, staff, and local volunteers spent Friday morning beautifying the campus by planting some trees.

The Leo’s, which is the high school branch of the Lions Club, has been a part of the Burley High School community since 1983.

The past advisor’s goal was for the Leo’s to raise enough money to be able to beautify the high school.

She retired last spring without having her goal accomplished.

Now, this Friday, the entire school got together to plant 27 trees around the high school and surprised the teacher when they were finished.

“I think it’s going to add most importantly pride,” said Jodie Beck, senior English teacher. “We have a beautiful school, but it’s been naked on the outside so to speak. I think our students, and I know our staff, already are going to look at this and say you know what, I work, I learn, I have fun, we have pride, and pride starts from the outside, and this way we can take it all the way in.” she continued.

The landscape design for the trees was done by a junior at Burley High School, who strategically picked the location and type of tree for each one.

