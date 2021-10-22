‘Superhero Fairy Day’ supports local non-profit

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It started as a fifth birthday celebration for Tiffany Eckles’ daughter, but the legacy of superhero fairy days lives on year after year, supporting a local nonprofit.

This Saturday afternoon, families are welcome to the CSI challenge course for face painting, rock climbing, and more excitement all to support casa’s mission of supporting foster children in the Magic Valley.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23, you can get access to the fun by donating pillows and blankets or by paying $10 at the gate. For Eckles, seeing kids enjoy themselves while helping those around them drives her to continue this event every year.

“I love it when the kids know why they’re doing this,” she said. “That’s what really melts my heart is when they know what’s going on and why they are bringing this pillow. It’s not just a fun thing to do for them on the weekends but the reason behind it.”

For more information about the event, or to get involved, email Eckles at teckels@csi.edu.

