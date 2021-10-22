Advertisement

Twin Falls could see more buildings pop up downtown

The buildings will have about 50 residential units each
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:06 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Galena Opportunity Fund and the Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency have reached an exclusive negotiating agreement to build two downtown mixed-use buildings.

“Twin Falls has done such a great job at redeveloping that main street there and bringing great restaurants down there, but it’s hard for restaurants to survive if there aren’t bodies living in downtown.” said Daniel Fullmer, the chief operating officer with the Galena Opportunity Fund.

The buildings are designed to take shape between Shoshone Street and Hansen Street on Second Avenue South. The structures are to be around five to seven stories and will have about 50 residential units each.

Twin Falls Buildings
Twin Falls Buildings(Pivot North Architecture)

According to Josh Palmer with the City of Twin Falls, residential housing is a top priority.

“We really have a need for residential space,” said Palmer.

The structures will also have a combined 2400 feet of retail space and will be accompanied by a parking garage in between.

325 spaces are proposed, with 100 being public parking.

“Now that downtown is transformed into this very vibrant community gathering place, when we have large events, we’re finding that we’re short on parking,” Palmer said.

Twin Falls buildings
Twin Falls buildings(Pivot North Architecture)

In the approval of a similar building for the 160 Main Avenue project, the city did hear concerns about building up but said there were more concerns about conserving agricultural land in the city.

“That is still our heritage, we still are an agricultural community, our economy is largely dependent on our agricultural industry in this area and food processing, and we value that,” Palmer said.

He adds there will be opportunities for public comment on the plans.

Fullmer said the new buildings will not have income-adjusted housing.

