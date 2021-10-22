Advertisement

Twin Falls School District addresses concern over class not reciting the Pledge of Allegiance

Twin Falls School District addresses concerns over a substitute teacher telling a class to not recite the Pledge of Allegiance
By Layne Rabe
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:30 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Facebook post has recently been making waves around Twin Falls.

The Facebook post claims one class was told by a substitute teacher to sit down and not do the Pledge of Allegiance. Putting you first KMVT reached out to the Twin Falls School District to get some answers.

In a statement to KMVT the Twin Falls School District stated the following:

“Idaho Law requires that the Pledge of Allegiance be led in every public school classroom every day. The TFSD proudly supports this practice and takes seriously any report of it not occurring. Every classroom in Twin Falls has an American Flag and our schools start the day with the Pledge of Allegiance. This week, we received a report that a temporary staff member (Substitute Teacher) did not follow this practice. This is a personnel issue and as such the TFSD human resources department is addressing this with the employee. The TFSD will be communicating with all staff about this requirement to ensure that every employee is reminded of their responsibilities related to the Pledge of Allegiance. Anytime parents have concerns with practices in the schools we encourage them to contact their child’s school so issues can be resolved in a timely manner.”

