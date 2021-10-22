Twin Falls teenager bowls back-to-back 300 games

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls teenager accomplished a rare feat this past week.

Griffen Magee bowled a 300, not once, but twice in one night.

“It was really crazy for me to do,” Magee explained.

Magee never expected to bowl a 300, let alone twice, but to believe this was something out of the blue is not realistic.

“My closest I ever had was a 298.”

“It was in the first game, he was going to get it, then he kept doing it in the same thing,” fellow bowler Alexia Quaintance said

His biggest competitor?

Alexia Quaintance.

“Griffen did a great job with the two 300s, he’s amazing, hopefully I can do it next,” Quaintance said.

Her best is a 288.

Quaintance won a state championship this past year for Twin Falls High School and has been bowling with and against Magee for nine years.

“We bowl all the time together, we bowl in leagues, tournaments, we bowl against each other,” she added.

Magee bought a video camera to work on his technique, which obviously is paying off.

While he’s got the tools to become a professional one day, he does have some short term goals.

“I want to be a professional bowler in the future. The next goal definitely is to have an 800 series,” Quaintance said. “An 800 series is over the three games that we bowl, I have to have 800 pins of the 900. I definitely should have had it last week, but I had a bad first game.

For right now, Magee stands as an inspiration for younger bowlers in the area.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.